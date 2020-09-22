IIT Guwahati 22nd Convocation LIVE: PM Modi to virtually address students soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday virtually address the 22nd convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati through video-conferencing. The convocation began at 11am. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall address the convocation of IIT, Guwahati through video-conferencing at 12 Noon, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020,” a statement from PM office said. This year, 1,803 students including 687 B.Tech and 637 M.Tech students will get their degrees during convocation. The PM is the chief guest of the programme, while education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and minister of state for education, Sanjay Dhotre are the guest of honour. Chief minister of Assam, Sabananda Sonwal is the special guest for the occasion. Director of IIT Guwahati, TG Sitharam will address the gathering.

11:40 am IST Sanjay Dhotre begins his address The minister of state for education, Sanjay Dhotre begins his address. “It is a matter of great pride to see an institute from the north east part of the country stands tall through its excellence in imparting quality education. Media has been highlighting and appreciating various stories and research activities of IIT Guwahati.





11:27 am IST IIT Guwahati director Prof TG Sitharam presents annual report of institute Professor T. G. Sitharam, director of TG Sitharam is presenting the annual report of the institute. “IIT- G is ranked one of the top 7 universities in the country in 2020 and among the 470 in the world in QS Ranking this year,” he said.We have been raked 7th in engineering and overall university categories in NIRF ranking 2020, which is up by 2 ranks in overall category,” he added.





11:09 am IST IIT Guwahati 22nd convocation declared open Chairman, Board of Governors, Dr Rajiv I. Modi declares the opening of convocation. This year the convocation is being held virtually due to Covid-19. “You are now embarking on a new phase of life with more responsibility on your shoulder and added responsibilities of your family,” he said.





11:05 am IST Live streaming of IIT Guwahati 22nd convocation begins Live streaming of IIT Guwahati 22nd convocation begins. The live video can be watched on the IIT Guwahati Youtube channel or Facebook official page.





11:03 am IST Academic Procession to begin at 11am The 22nd convocation of IIT Guwahati will begin in a few minutes. The programme will begin with academic procession followed by the institute anthem.





