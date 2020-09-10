e-paper
Home / Education / IIT JAM 2021: Application process begins today at jam.iisc.ac.in

IIT JAM 2021: Application process begins today at jam.iisc.ac.in

IIT JAM 2021 Admission: The application process will begin on September 10. Aspirants seeking admission in master’s courses can apply online at jam.iisc.ac.in on or before October 15, 2020.

education Updated: Sep 10, 2020 11:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IIT JAM 2021 Admission: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will on Thursday begin the online application process for the IIT- Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT-JAM) 2021. The IIT-JAM 2021 will be held on February 14, 2021 and the results will be out on March 20, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the admissions on JOAPS portal at jam.iisc.ac.in on or before October 15, 2020.

JAM is a qualifying examination for candidates seeking admission to various masters programmes. These programmes include MSc (two years), Masters in Economics (two years), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, MSc-MS (Research) or PhD dual degree, and other post-bachelor degree programmes at IITs (Bhilai, Bhubaneshwar, Bombay, Delhi, ISM Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, Tirupati, and BHU Varanasi).

How to apply:

Visit the official website at jam.iisc.ac.in

On the top of the homepage, click on JOAPS portal link (will be activated soon)

Apply for the examination by providing the required information

Upload photograph, signature and other documents like category certificate (if applicable), PwD certificate (if applicable), etc.

Pay the application fee through any of the electronic payment modes.

Read More| IIT JAM 2021: Check exam pattern and syllabus here

Important Dates:

Application begins- September 10

Last date to apply- October 15

Admit card for IIT-JAM 2021-- January 5, 2021

IIT JAM 2021 exam - February 14, 2021

Result declaration- March 20, 2021

Submission of Application Form for Admission on the JAM 2021 Website -- April 15 to 28

Declaration of First Admission List -- June 16

Declaration of Second Admission List-- July 1

Declaration of Third and Final Admission List -- July 16

Closure of Admissions through JAM 2021 --July 20

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree.

In the qualifying degree, the aggregate marks or CGPA/CPI without rounding-off (taking into account all subjects, including languages and subsidiaries, all years combined) should be at least 55% or 5.5 out of 10 for General/OBC (NCL)/EWS category candidates, and 50% or 5.0 out of 10 for SC/ST and PwD category candidates.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an online registration fee of Rs 1500 for one paper and Rs 2100 for two papers while for female/ŚC/ST/PwD candidates, the registration fee is Rs 750 for one test paper and Rs 1050 for two test papers.

Information Brochure

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

