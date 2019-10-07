IIT Mandi’s 7th convocation: 276 students including 22 PhD scholars graduate

education

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:03 IST

A total of 276 students graduated during the Seventh Convocation of Indian Institute of Technology Mandi held on Saturday, October 5, 2019) in the presence of faculty, staff, students, parents and other dignitaries.

In a message shared with the Institute on the occasion, the Honorable Vice-President of India Shri M Venkaiah Naidu congratulated the graduating students and commended IIT Mandi for continuously developing new academic programs with increasing number of students graduating every year justifying its motto “Scaling the Heights”.

Shri Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, in a message shared with the Institute, congratulated all the graduating students. In his message, Shri Thakur applauded IIT Mandi for emerging as “an excellent hub of science and technology by bringing out engineering professionals and providing a platform to the youth of Himachal for pursuing their goals and paving their path for a bright future in several areas of engineering with their theoretical and experimental work.”

Shri Bandaru Dattatraya, Governor of Himachal Pradesh also congratulated the graduating students and the Institute in his message to the Institute.

The Institute also received congratulatory messages from Shri Sanjay Dhotre (Minister of State in the Ministries of Human Resource Development, Communications, and Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India), Shri Bikram Singh (Minister for Industries, Labour and Employment, and Technical Education, HP Government) and Shri R. Subrahmanyam (Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India).

Delivering the Chief Guest Address, Padma Bhushan Shri Babasaheb Neelkanth Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Forge Limited, said, “I had never imagined that such a magnificent campus could be located in a remote valley in the middle of the Himalayas. I am really happy about the kind of academic atmosphere that everyone here has developed in this serene location.”

Further, he added that, “Solving for India means solving 40% or more of the world and IIT Mandi students will play a major role in developing these scalable solutions. IIT Mandi’s Technology Business Incubator (TBI) Catalyst, has been successful in attracting entrepreneurs from several parts of the country and has close to 15 commercial and social start-ups in its portfolio from various sectors. I’ve also come to know that IIT Mandi runs a project called Enabling the Women of Kamand (EWOK) which is working towards building a network to bring information on employment and providing training opportunities to local women, sharing their qualifications and availability with potential employer.”

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 12:01 IST