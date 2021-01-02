e-paper
Home / Education / IIT-Patna student hired at Rs 52.50 lakh package by US firm

IIT-Patna student hired at Rs 52.50 lakh package by US firm

On December 30, IIT-P concluded the first placement drive, during which half of the final year BTech students were placed. Breaking record, one final-year BTech student has bagged a job offer with a salary of Rs 52.50 lakh per annum from a US-based company, claimed placement cell of IIT-P.

education Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 10:00 IST
Megha
Megha
Hindustan Times, Patna
IIT- Patna
IIT- Patna
         

Despite the current crisis in job market due to Covid-19 pandemic, students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Patna, (IIT-P) have managed to fetch lucrative job offers from domestic and foreign companies, said officials on Thursday.

On December 30, IIT-P concluded the first placement drive, during which half of the final year BTech students were placed.

Breaking record, one final-year BTech student has bagged a job offer with a salary of Rs 52.50 lakh per annum from a US-based company, claimed placement cell of IIT-P.

Training and placement officer of IIT-P, Kripa Shankar Singh, said, “The student has been asked to join the firm’s domestic branch in July. Prior to this, another student had received Rs 47 lakh in annual package from DE Shaw while another fetched Rs 43.50 lakh offer from Microsoft in early December.”

“Around 50% of eligible BTech students have been placed in the first placement drive. Majority of students have been placed in IT and software development, core, research & development, consulting, finance and analytics sector. Despite slowdown and economic crisis, we have witnessed a hike in the average pay package offered to the current batch students. The next placement drive for final year BTech students will begin in the second week of January.”

Besides, undergraduate students have secured internship in leading companies.

“Six students have received internship offer from Google India and two students have received international internship offer from a Japan-based firm. Internship offers are important as they open door for pre-placement offers and students get exposure of real working field,” Singh said.

Dr Jose V Parambil, professor in-charge of training and placement cell, said, “Even during adverse circumstances, our students have managed to fetch promising job offers. Exceptional technical skills and groomed leadership traits are the key reasons for attracting global companies.”

