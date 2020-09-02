India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: 5222 vacancies in Odisha and Tamil Nadu on offer

education

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 14:25 IST

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: India Post on Tuesday invited online applications for the Gramin Dak Sevaks in Odisha and Tamil Nadu circles on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at appost.in on or before September 30, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5,222 vacancies of GDS, out of which 2060 vacancies are in Odisha circle and 3162 in the Tamil Nadu circle.

India post is holding the recruitment process to fill up Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak posts in Odisha and Tamil Nadu circles.

A candidate should be between 18 to 40 years old as on September 1, 2020. The upper age limit will be five years for SC/ST, three years for OBC, and 10 years for disabled candidates.

Educational qualification:

1. A candidate should have passed class 10 from any recognized board of school education. Candidates who have passed the class 10 boards in the first attempt will be given preferences.

2. Candidates must have knowledge of the local language.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.