Indian origin scientists, technocrats abroad to work for country’s growth

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 10:06 IST

Scientists and technocrats of Indian origin based in foreign countries will come together on GIST (Global Indian Scientists and Technocrats) Forum, a common platform, to share their ideas for inclusive development of India.

GIST forum, a platform created by Vijnana Bharati, has recently constituted GIST-USA chapter to link the scientists and technocrats of Indian origin working in USA. The scientists and technocrats will come together time to time to hold discussions on various issues such as impact of global warming on whole world and India and what may be possible solution to the problems on way to inclusive development of India.

Interacting on the sidelines of the event, ‘A dialogue between Vedic and the modern sciences’ at IIT-BHU, national organising secretary, Vijnana Bharati, Jayat Sahasrabuddhe said, “GIST forum’s USA chapter has been created recently to connect US-based scientists and technocrats of Indian origin together. They will share their ideas on various topics, including swadeshi sciences—Astronomy, Astrology And Ayurveda—at the GIST forum.”

They would also suggest possible and feasible solutions to the problems like growing air pollution and water pollution among others, he said.

He said that GIST forum will be set up in different countries across the globe. The GIST forum will also help nurture Swadeshi sciences like Ayurveda, Astrology and Khagol Shashtra among many.

Sahasrabuddhe said many Indian origin scientists were working in the area of Swadeshi sciences.

“But they work individually at different locations and different places. During discussions at the forum, they get to know about works of one another,” he said adding, “In fact, this GIST forum is an effort under which we are trying to utilize the experience of the scientists and technocrats for the growth and development of country with focus on nurturing the Swadeshi sciences.”He said that dialogue between Vedic and modern science is a must in order that both may benefit and enrich one another.

He said that Vijnana Bharati has plans to organise such sessions in other universities and institutions also and it already organized several such workshops where a number of noted scientists and technocrats participated together.

