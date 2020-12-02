e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Initiative at Garhwal varsity to evaluate economic impact of women working in hills: Pokhriyal

Initiative at Garhwal varsity to evaluate economic impact of women working in hills: Pokhriyal

The new initiative - Indian Himalayan Central University Consortium (IHCUC) - launched by NITI Aayog at Garhwal university will evaluate economic impact of women workers in the hilly regions of the Himalayan states, union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said at the convocation ceremony of the university on Tuesday.

education Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 09:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Convocation Ceremony at Garhwal university
Convocation Ceremony at Garhwal university
         

The new initiative - Indian Himalayan Central University Consortium (IHCUC) - launched by NITI Aayog at Garhwal university will evaluate economic impact of women workers in the hilly regions of the Himalayan states, union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said at the convocation ceremony of the university on Tuesday.

“The consortium should work on agro-ecology of Himalayan states with special reference to marketing; development of affordable and environmentally friendly tourism in hilly areas; creation of employment opportunities for migration control from mountainous regions. This will help evaluate the economic impact of women working in the hills,” Pokhriyal said.

He asked vice-chancellors of the Himalayan universities to undertake research in Hill Agriculture, Horticulture, Herb Production, Floriculture, Organic Agriculture, Eco-tourism, and Technology. This would produce the sources of livelihood in Himalaya.

Hemvati Nandan Garhwal University in Pauri Garhwal celebrated its 8th convocation on Tuesday. Pokhriyal was the chief guest at the event.

This year, 155 students registered for online convocation of which 72 students were awarded Ph.D., 59 gold medals were awarded to the toppers in various subjects.

Vice-chancellor Prof Annapurna Nautiyal said, “This year, the university decided to have the convocation through an online medium to promote an academic spirit despite the Covid-19 global epidemic. Despite various geographical disparities and resource shortages, the university has successfully converted the challenges arising out of Covid-19 into an opportunity by using online mediums.”

Talking about research and educational activities, the vice-chancellor said establishment of the Indian Himalayan Central Universities’ Consortium (IHCUC) in 2020 under the coordinator-ship of the HNB Garhwal University to conduct five multi-disciplinary and multi-institutional thematic studies sponsored by NITI Aayog, New Delhi, is a great leap to promote the idea of ‘One Himalaya’.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Five states reporting rise in active cases, says govt data
Covid-19: Five states reporting rise in active cases, says govt data
Four key aspects of the farmers’ protest
Four key aspects of the farmers’ protest
36,604 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally to nearly 9.5 million
36,604 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally to nearly 9.5 million
‘Can be sold for profit’: Sitaram Yechury warns on postal ballots for NRIs
‘Can be sold for profit’: Sitaram Yechury warns on postal ballots for NRIs
Asthma patients less likely to contract Covid-19, claims study
Asthma patients less likely to contract Covid-19, claims study
Akshay Kumar calls on Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai for UP film city
Akshay Kumar calls on Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai for UP film city
3rd ODI, Live: Positive start by Kohli after early Dhawan blow
3rd ODI, Live: Positive start by Kohli after early Dhawan blow
‘Those who take commission...’: Union minister VK Singh slams farmer protest
‘Those who take commission...’: Union minister VK Singh slams farmer protest
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In