e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / ISRO to set up its regional centre at IIT-BHU

ISRO to set up its regional centre at IIT-BHU

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will set up its Regional Academic Center for Space (RAC-S) at IIT-BHU here under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) which IIT-BHU and ISRO signed on Wednesday to pave the way for advanced research in the future technology of the Indian space program.

education Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 11:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
ISRO to set up its regional centre at IIT-BHU
ISRO to set up its regional centre at IIT-BHU(PTI)
         

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will set up its Regional Academic Center for Space (RAC-S) at IIT-BHU here under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) which IIT-BHU and ISRO signed on Wednesday to pave the way for advanced research in the future technology of the Indian space program.

On behalf of IIT-BHU, its director Prof Pramod Kumar Jain and Director, CBPO, ISRO HQ Dr PV Venkatakrishnan on behalf of ISRO virtually signed the MoU.

IIT-BHU director Prof Jain said that the Regional Academic Center for Space (RAC-S) of ISRO will act as a major facilitator for promoting space technology activities in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. IIT-BHU will act as a catalyst for capacity building, awareness creation and R & D activities of ISRO. The activities of RAC-S shall be directed to maximize the utilization of research potential, infrastructure, expertise available at ISRO and IIT-BHU.

He further said IIT-BHU will be the leader and project monitor of RAC-S in which Institutes of Excellence in the field of science and technology in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will be roped into participate in various research and development activities.

Prof Jain further said that with the help of the RAC-S at IIT-BHU will leverage research in space science and space technology, space application, agriculture, telecommunications, meteorology, water resources to design developmental models for effective natural resource management. He iterated that such an initiative will greatly benefit the Purvanchal and Central regions of the country.

B-Tech, M-Tech and research students to benefit from RAC-S

The Centre will facilitate short and long-term projects to propel the culture of research and development. Short-term projects for B-Tech and M-Tech students from the institute and associate institutes will also be included in this sequence. Long term R&D projects leading to the Ph.D. Programme will also be offered. Capacity building programmes like conferences, exhibitions and short courses will also be organized to strengthen the knowledge base in the field.

top news
Priyanka Gandhi, on her way to meet President with 20mn signatures against farm laws, detained
Priyanka Gandhi, on her way to meet President with 20mn signatures against farm laws, detained
LIVE: ‘Farmers won’t go back until govt repeals laws,’ says Rahul Gandhi
LIVE: ‘Farmers won’t go back until govt repeals laws,’ says Rahul Gandhi
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
Delhi CM to chair meeting to review Covid-19 vaccination preparedness
Delhi CM to chair meeting to review Covid-19 vaccination preparedness
New Covid-19 mutant found in South Africa: What we know so far
New Covid-19 mutant found in South Africa: What we know so far
PM Modi likely to camp in West Bengal every month ahead of polls: BJP leader
PM Modi likely to camp in West Bengal every month ahead of polls: BJP leader
What if you were in Shastri’s shoes? ‘None of my business’, replies Langer
What if you were in Shastri’s shoes? ‘None of my business’, replies Langer
AK vs AK: Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap discuss that incredible Ram Lakhan scene
AK vs AK: Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap discuss that incredible Ram Lakhan scene
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In