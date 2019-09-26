J-K: Government to establish 16 degree, 4 Professional, one Administrative College in the valley

education

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 11:25 IST

In a bid to uplift the education sector in the state, Jammu and Kashmir government will soon establish 16 degree and four professional colleges in the valley.

Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) stated that one administrative college will also be established here. The Division Commissioner on Wednesday reviewed the progress on the land identification process.

“Govt to establish 16 degree, 4 Professional, one Administrative College in Valley. Div Com reviews progress on land identification process,” the Department of Information and Public Relations tweeted.

According to DIPR, in order to submit the Pre and Post Matric Scholarship forms, the government will also set up three internet Kiosks with professional staff in every District Collector’s (DC) office for the students here.

“Submission of Pre, Post Matric Scholarship forms- Govt to set up 3 Internet kiosks with professional staff in every DC office in Valley for students,” DIPR tweeted.

The development came two days after the Central government in a major development to revitalize health and medical education in the Himalayan region, announced a new medical college for the Leh district of Ladakh region.

The Health and Medical Education Department has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) and technical report for construction of government medical college as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for the opening of 75 new medical colleges throughout the country.

The officials informed that the pre-execution DPR is in the process of finalization and a total amount Rs 325 crore will be sanctioned by the government for the establishment of the college.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 11:23 IST