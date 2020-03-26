e-paper
Home / Education / J-K: Private Schools’ Association offers its help to govt in fight against virus

J-K: Private Schools’ Association offers its help to govt in fight against virus

The PSAJK said in the statement that desperate times require desperate measures and so all private educational institutes have voluntarily decided to help the government in all possible ways to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. 

education Updated: Mar 26, 2020 12:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
Representational image.
Representational image. (PTI file)
         

The Private Schools’ Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) on Wednesday said it has offered its resources, including buildings, transport and trained manpower, to the government in its fight against coronavirus.

“We have been discussing all possible ways in which we could help government in controlling the deadly disease. We have felt that there may be a need for our resources like buildings, vehicles or trained manpower and we have offered it to the government,” said PSAJK president G N Var. He said the association has also made a list of the buildings to be offered for government’s use. The decision in this regard was taken during a meeting of the association held through video-conferencing, the statement said.

The PSAJK said in the statement that desperate times require desperate measures and so all private educational institutes have voluntarily decided to help the government in all possible ways to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.  The association also made an appeal to the general public to share their travel history with the authorities if they had arrived from outside.

“When there is a danger against the entire society we will stand with everybody to face the challenge and win it,” Var said.

