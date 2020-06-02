e-paper
Home / Education / JAC 9th Board Result 2020 to be declared today at 1 pm: How to check Jharkhand Board result at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC 9th Board Result 2020 to be declared today at 1 pm: How to check Jharkhand Board result at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC 9th Board Result 2020 will be declared today at 1 pm at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.  Here’s how to check results online.

education Updated: Jun 02, 2020 12:31 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to declare class 9th board exam results today, June 2.The JAC 9th result 2020 will be declared by 1 pm on Tuesday. Over 4 lakh students had appeared for the examination. After the result is declared, students will be able to check their results online at jac.jharkhand.ac.in. Students will have to key in their Roll Code and Roll Number to check the JAC 9th result 2019.

Earlier, JAC 9th result was scheduled to be declared in the month of March but it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the year 2019, JAC 9th result was declared on April 11.

JAC 9th Board result 2020 : Steps to check

Visit the official JAC website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac

Click on the link for class IX exam result 2020 on the home page

Enter your roll code and roll number

Your result will be displayed on screen.

