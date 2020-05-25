e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JAC board: Over 9,500 teachers to evaluate Class 10, 12 papers from May 28, results likely in July first week

JAC board: Over 9,500 teachers to evaluate Class 10, 12 papers from May 28, results likely in July first week

The evaluation is beginning after more than two months from its schedule. With aim to declare the results by May, JAC had earlier fixed March 20 for evaluation of examination papers.

education Updated: May 25, 2020 10:38 IST
Sanjoy Dey
Sanjoy Dey
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to begin the evaluation of examination papers for Class-10 (matriculation) and Class-12 (intermediate) from May 28, with a target to declare the results by first week of July, officials said.

The evaluation is beginning after more than two months from its schedule. With aim to declare the results by May, JAC had earlier fixed March 20 for evaluation of examination papers. However, Corona spread followed by lockdown from March 25 spoiled the JAC’s plan. JAC deferred evaluation till April 1 but it was also deferred due to another lockdown.

JAC secretary Mahip Kumar Singh said, “The evaluation of papers will be conducted in 67 centres of 19 districts in Jharkhand from May 28. More than 9,500 evaluators are being engaged in the task.”

Singh said, “If evaluation goes as per our plan, it will take 25 days to complete. If it happens, we may declare the results by July first week. We cannot fix a date for declaration of results right now due to prevailing situation of Covid-19.”

He said that the evaluation would be conducted under surveillance of CCTV cameras. “Earlier, we had planned to broadcast live evaluation process through JAC portal. But, it will not be possible right now due to shortage of human resource.”

Singh further added standard protocol, which has been designed to contain the spread of Coronavirus, would be followed. “The evaluators will have to maintain social distancing and they have to follow the sanitization protocol. A detailed guideline in this regard has been forwarded to all evaluators,” he said.

JAC conducted the matriculation (Class-10) and intermediate (Class-12) examinations in February. Over 6.21 students wrote the matriculation and intermediate papers across 1410 centres..

Both the examinations started from February 10 and concluded on February 28. Over 3.87 lakh students wrote the papers in matriculation (Class-10) examination at 940 centres, while 2.34 lakh students took the intermediate examinations in 470 centres.

The class-10 board exams began with the home science paper and conclude with the Sanskrit paper on February 28, while the inter exams started with vocational papers and conclude with biology, geography, and business mathematics on the same date.

The examinations held under CCTVs surveillance. The cameras had been installed largely this year across the centres to stop unfair means practices during the examination.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In