JAC Class 12 Result 2023 declared: Know how to check Jharkhand Commerce and Arts results at HT Portal

ByHT Education Desk
May 30, 2023 03:59 PM IST

Candidates can check the Arts and Commerce results on the HT Portal and on the official websites of the board.

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Class 12 Arts, Commerce stream results on May 30 at 3:30 pm. The JAC class 12th Arts and Commerce results will be available on the on Hindustan Times education page. Apart from the HT Portal candidates can check their results on the official websites of the board, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. JAC class 12th Arts and Commerce stream result live updates.

Around 8 lakh students have appeared for JAC Class 10 and 12 board exams this year.

JAC 12th Result 2023: How to check Jharkhand Board results on HT Portal

Visit the official site of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com.

Click on the Education link available on the left-hand side of the portal.

A new page will open where you will get the Board exam tag on the top of the page.

Click on it and a new page will open having the names of all the boards.

Click on the Jharkhand board page link and then go to Jharkhand Class 12 result link.

Enter the required login credentials.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

