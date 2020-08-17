e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JEE Mains 2020 admit card released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here’s how to download

JEE Mains 2020 admit card released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here’s how to download

Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2020 examination will be able to download their admit cards online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

education Updated: Aug 17, 2020 18:39 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE Mains 2020 admit card.
JEE Mains 2020 admit card.(Screengrab )
         

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2020 examination will be able to download their admit cards online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Mains 2020 exams will be conducted from September 1 to 6, 2020. The examination will be held from 9 am to 12 noon in the morning shift and from 3 pm to 6 pm in the evening shift.

Here’s the direct link to download the JEE Mains Admit card 2020.

How to download JEE mains Admit card 2020:

1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the JEE Mains Admit card link

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your registration number and password and submit

5. JEE Mains admit card will appear on the display screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future references

tags
top news
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Demise of Pandit Jasraj leaves deep void in Indian cultural sphere: PM Modi
Demise of Pandit Jasraj leaves deep void in Indian cultural sphere: PM Modi
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
In poll-bound Bihar, changed equations to create ample room for party hopping
In poll-bound Bihar, changed equations to create ample room for party hopping
Raina reveals why he and Dhoni decided to announce retirement on Aug 15
Raina reveals why he and Dhoni decided to announce retirement on Aug 15
US announces new restrictions on China’s Huawei to limit technology access
US announces new restrictions on China’s Huawei to limit technology access
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In