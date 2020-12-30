e-paper
Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Home / Education / JEE Mains 2020 examination on January 6: Tips and Strategies

JEE Mains 2020 examination on January 6: Tips and Strategies

The NTA JEE Main 2020 Admit Card was released by the exam conducting authority on December 6. Candidates who still haven’t downloaded the admit card from the official website are advised to do so as soon as possible.

Dec 30, 2019
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE Mains 2020 preparation tips: Make it a point of studying at the same time daily. It will help in concentration.
The National Testing Agency will conduct Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2020 on January 6. The JEE Main 2020 will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at different centres located in 233 cities across the country.

The NTA JEE Main 2020 Admit Card was released by the exam conducting authority on December 6. Candidates who still haven’t downloaded the admit card from the official website are advised to do so as soon as possible. In case any applicant is not able to download his/her admit card, he/she may send email to jeemain-nta@gov.in.

With just a week left for the entrance examination, here are a couple of preparation tips and strategies for candidates to perform better in the upcoming exam.

1. Aspirants, who haven’t prepared a timetable yet, should prepare one for themselves at first.

2. Prepare a list of topics from the syllabus and then divide the topics into two parts-- strong and weak.

3. Don’t study for too long at a stretch. Take 10 minutes break after every two hours.

4. Focus on solving the last five years’ question papers. Don’t forget to use a stopwatch while solving the paper. This practice will help in time management.

5. Visit the official website of JEE to download the Sample Questions for Section on Numerical Value-Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics.

6. Now, break the notes into phrases and keywords in order to revise properly.

7. Don’t start with any new topic.

8. Focus on NCERT and other sample or model questions papers days before the examination.

9. Avoid distraction while studying. Try studying at a time when there are less chances of people disturbing you.

10. Make it a point of studying at the same time daily. It will help in concentration.

11. If possible, teach others as it will help you in revision.

