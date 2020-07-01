Jharkhand HRD minister pitches idea for reservation of Govt jobs for students of Govt schools

education

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 16:27 IST

Jharkhand Human resource development (HRD) minister Jagarnath Mahto pitched for an idea of reservation of government jobs for students studying in government schools.

Objective behind the idea is to make government schools lucrative and relevant, the minister said.

“Even though the plan is in very nascent stage and nothing has been finalized yet, we are working on this idea. We are discussing it with every stakeholder and taking their views if this idea can be translated into reality,” Mahto said over phone.

“I come from a poor family. So, I understand their problem. Students studying in private schools have several career options. They can go for big opportunities such as becoming scientist, IT professionals and many others. But, government school students have limited options of jobs because they mostly belong to poor families in rural areas,” the minister said.

A parent of a private school spends Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 in a year for education of a child. “Government officers, employees and ministers all send their children to private schools for education. But, they need government jobs,” he said,

The government spends Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per student every year in government schools, he said. “If they don’t get government jobs, what is the benefit of spending such huge money every year,” the minister said.

Government schools do not get attention as compared to the private schools. “If this idea could be brought into action, the government schools would able to draw the attention of all. We know poor students of rural Jharkhand mainly go to government schools. The idea can also bring a change in their living standards,” Mahto said.

When the minister asked about school infrastructure and quality of teachers in government schools, he said these all would improve when government schools would get attention.

State educationists welcomed the idea but said it would be tough to bring into action due to Constitutional provisions.

Former pro-VC (vice-chancellor) of Ranchi University, VP Sharan, said, “Idea is not bad. It will help government schools to bring its importance back. Everyone would love to go to government schools. But, it needs to be checked if constitution allows implementing such idea. I believe three to four articles in the constitution including the law of equality that could be a hurdle in way of implementing this idea.”