e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Jharkhand HRD minister pitches idea for reservation of Govt jobs for students of Govt schools

Jharkhand HRD minister pitches idea for reservation of Govt jobs for students of Govt schools

Jharkhand HRD Minister Jagarnath Mahto pitched for an idea of reservation of government jobs for students studying in government schools.

education Updated: Jul 01, 2020 16:27 IST
Sanjoy Dey
Sanjoy Dey
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
Representational image.
Representational image.(HT file )
         

Jharkhand Human resource development (HRD) minister Jagarnath Mahto pitched for an idea of reservation of government jobs for students studying in government schools.

Objective behind the idea is to make government schools lucrative and relevant, the minister said.

“Even though the plan is in very nascent stage and nothing has been finalized yet, we are working on this idea. We are discussing it with every stakeholder and taking their views if this idea can be translated into reality,” Mahto said over phone.

“I come from a poor family. So, I understand their problem. Students studying in private schools have several career options. They can go for big opportunities such as becoming scientist, IT professionals and many others. But, government school students have limited options of jobs because they mostly belong to poor families in rural areas,” the minister said.

A parent of a private school spends Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 in a year for education of a child. “Government officers, employees and ministers all send their children to private schools for education. But, they need government jobs,” he said,

The government spends Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per student every year in government schools, he said. “If they don’t get government jobs, what is the benefit of spending such huge money every year,” the minister said.

Government schools do not get attention as compared to the private schools. “If this idea could be brought into action, the government schools would able to draw the attention of all. We know poor students of rural Jharkhand mainly go to government schools. The idea can also bring a change in their living standards,” Mahto said.

When the minister asked about school infrastructure and quality of teachers in government schools, he said these all would improve when government schools would get attention.

State educationists welcomed the idea but said it would be tough to bring into action due to Constitutional provisions.

Former pro-VC (vice-chancellor) of Ranchi University, VP Sharan, said, “Idea is not bad. It will help government schools to bring its importance back. Everyone would love to go to government schools. But, it needs to be checked if constitution allows implementing such idea. I believe three to four articles in the constitution including the law of equality that could be a hurdle in way of implementing this idea.”

tags
top news
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
PM Modi’s Weibo account goes blank in China; profile photo, posts taken down
PM Modi’s Weibo account goes blank in China; profile photo, posts taken down
TN boiler explosion: CM announces Rs 3 lakh compensation to kin of victims
TN boiler explosion: CM announces Rs 3 lakh compensation to kin of victims
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Tests reduced despite rising Covid-19 deaths, cases: AIIMS worker to Rahul Gandhi
Tests reduced despite rising Covid-19 deaths, cases: AIIMS worker to Rahul Gandhi
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
Swara Bhaskar on Twitter trolls, politics and the kind of films she enjoys doing
Swara Bhaskar on Twitter trolls, politics and the kind of films she enjoys doing
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In