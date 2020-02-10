Jharkhand Para Teachers: Govt would initiate steps to meet their demands: Minister

education

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 09:51 IST

Jharkhand Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam has assured the para-teachers that the state government would initiate steps, as per guidelines, to meet their demands.

The para-teachers have been demanding among others regularisation of their service and wage hike since 2018.

“Our government understands the problems of the para- teachers, and steps will be initiated, as per guidelines, so that they will be benefited,” Alam said.

Alam was speaking at a felicitation ceremony organised on Saturday in his honour by the “Ekikrit Zila Para Sikhshak Sangharsh Morcha” here.

The minister also said that the matter (para teachers demand) would be discussed in the Cabinet meeting scheduled on February 11.