JKSSB Recruitment 2020: 1.84 lakh aspirants registered for 8,575 Class-IV posts

JKSSB Recruitment 2020: 1.84 lakh aspirants registered for 8,575 Class-IV posts

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) had recently advertised the posts for district, divisional and Union territory cadre in various departments under the provisions of the J&K Appointment to the Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 09:20 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Srinagar
The recently advertised 8,575 Class-IV posts in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness tough competition as over 1.84 lakh candidates have so far registered themselves on the online portal of the JKSSB, officials said on Sunday.

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) had recently advertised the posts for district, divisional and Union territory cadre in various departments under the provisions of the J&K Appointment to the Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020.

The commencement for submission of online applications on JKSSB’s online application portal started on July 10.

“Till today morning, 1,84,250 registrations have been done by the candidates while 95,150 among them have completed their online application submission process for Class-IV posts in JKSSB’s online portal,” an official spokesman said.

He said 90,600 unique visitors visited the online application portal of JKSSB on Saturday.

The spokesman said JKSSB has operationalised two helplines with one each in Srinagar and Jammu for the convenience of aspirants.

In addition, any person who finds difficulty in submission of application form due to technical issues or for any other reasons has also been asked to send a self-explanatory mail to the grievance wing of the department for seeking guidance and clarification, he said.

