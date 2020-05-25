e-paper
JNU asks stranded students residing in hostel to return home

It may be recalled that many students had stayed back in the hostel though the university had been closed as the lockdown was imposed.

education Updated: May 25, 2020 16:44 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JNU administrative building.(HT file)
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has asked the students who are stranded and still living in Hostels to return back to their hometown and come back after the varsity re-opens. It may be recalled that many students had stayed back in the hostel though the university had been closed as the lockdown was imposed. A number students had stayed back in hostels at that time due to non-availability of public transport.

In a circular iisued on Monday by Dean of Students Sudheer Pratap Singh, Students have been asked to return to their hometown in view of the resumption of transport facility and increasing number of coronavirus infection cases in Delhi.

“As is widely reported the Indian Railways has begun to run special trains and around 200 more trains are going to be started from 1st June 2020. The intra-state bus and taxi services have also started by the state governments. Transport arrangements are, moreover, being made by some state Governments for the return of students of their respective states. Further, as per the MHA, Govt. of India and Delhi Government guidelines, issued from time to time, the University has announced that students can return to campus on or after 25 June 2020 and till then all academic activities are closed. This is to underline that the Government of India updates daily about the COVID-19 pandemic situation in India. At present, the number of cases in Delhi is increasing swiftly day by day. Keeping in view the above facts, all students who are stranded and residing in the hostels are, hereby, strongly advised to return to their hometown and come back after the opening of the University,” reads the notification.

