JNU to organise week long 'Swami Vivekananda Youth Festival' every year

JNU to organise week long ‘Swami Vivekananda Youth Festival’ every year

Various programmes such as sports, cultural events, technical festivals, exhibitions, academic events, including lecture series, seminar, conference, debate and discussions, will be conducted for students and prizes distributed to winners.

education Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 19:11 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
JNU administrative building.(HT file)
JNU administrative building.(HT file)
         

The Jawaharlal Nehru University will organise a week-long “Swami Vivekananda Youth Festival” every year, officials said on Wednesday.

Various programmes such as sports, cultural events, technical festivals, exhibitions, academic events, including lecture series, seminar, conference, debate and discussions, will be conducted for students and prizes distributed to winners.

“This would immortalise the messages, thoughts and visions of this great son of India and spread the teachings of Swami ji among the JNU community, especially among the students,” JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said.

The JNU Executive Council also passed a resolution to constitute a committee to develop academic research programmes on Swami Vivekananda.

A life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda installed in JNU was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing earlier this month.

