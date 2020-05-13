e-paper
Home / Education / Karnataka CET exam 2020 to be conducted on July 30, 31

Karnataka CET exam 2020 to be conducted on July 30, 31

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organised for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, B Pharma and other courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state.

education Updated: May 13, 2020 14:58 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Bengaluru
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) will be conducted on July 30 and 31, said state Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday.

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organised for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, B Pharma and other courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state.

The development comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the fourth phase of lockdown will be completely redesigned with new rules and will commence from May 18.

