KEA KCET Result 2025 Live: Karnataka CET results releasing today at karresults.nic.in
KEA KCET Result 2025 Live: Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test result will be announced at 11.30 am today. Follow the blog for the latest updates.
KEA KCET Result 2025 Live: Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will announce KEA KCET Result 2025 on May 24, 2025. The Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test results will be announced at 11.30 am today and candidates can check their results from 2 pm onwards. The Karnataka UGCET results can be checked by candidates on the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and on Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in....Read More
Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar will announce the KCET result at 11:30 a.m. at the KEA office.
The Karnataka Common Entrance Test was held on April 15, 16 and April 17, 2025 at various exam centres across the state. The exam was held in two shifts - the first shift was from 10.30 am to 11.50 am, while the second shift was from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.
To check the results, all appeared candidates can follow the steps given here.
1. Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
2. Click on KCET Result 2025 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download it.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Follow the live blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
KEA KCET Result 2025 Live: Know about merit list
KEA KCET Result 2025 Live: As per the merit determined by the KEA, Engineering, Architecture, Farm Science, B-Pharm and Pharm-D ranks will be assigned to the eligible candidates. Separate result sheets showing the Engineering, Architecture, Farm science, B-Pharm and Pharm-D ranks will be published.
KEA KCET Result 2025 Live: List of websites
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
karresults.nic.in
KEA KCET Result 2025 Live: How to check Karnataka UGCET results?
1. Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
2. Click on KCET Result 2025 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download it.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
KEA KCET Result 2025 Live: Shift details here
KEA KCET Result 2025 Live: The exam was held in two shifts - the first shift was from 10.30 am to 11.50 am, while the second shift was from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.
KEA KCET Result 2025 Live: Exam dates
KEA KCET Result 2025 Live: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test was held on April 15, 16 and April 17, 2025 at various exam centres across the state.
KEA KCET Result 2025 Live: Who will announce the results?
KEA KCET Result 2025 Live: Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar will announce the KCET result at 11:30 a.m. at the KEA office.
KEA KCET Result 2025 Live: Where to check Karnataka UGCET results?
KEA KCET Result 2025 Live: The Karnataka UGCET results can be checked by candidates on the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and on Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in.
KEA KCET Result 2025 Live: Date and time
KEA KCET Result 2025 date: May 24
KEA KCET Result 2025 time: 11.30 am