KEAM results 2020 declared at cee.kerala.gov.in, here’s direct link to check

education

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 19:34 IST

KEAM 2020: The Office of the Controller of Examinations (CEE) Kerala, on Wednesday announced the scores of Kerala Engineering, Pharmacy Entrance Examination 2020 (KEAM). A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the controller’s official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their scores online at cee.kerala.gov.in.

“Of the 71742 students appeared for both the papers of the Engineering Entrance Examination, 56599 students have qualified under Engineering Stream and of the 52145 students opted Pharmacy course and appeared for Paper I, 44390 students have qualified under Pharmacy stream,” reads the notice.

Direct link to check KEAM 2020 results

The KEAM 2020 examination was conducted on July 16, 2020, at 342 examination centres spread across Kerala, Mumbai, Delhi and Dubai.

“Those candidates who have qualified in the Engineering Entrance Examination will have to submit/verify the marks obtained by them in the qualifying examination (Plus Two or equivalent) for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry/Computer Science/Biotechnology/Biology in order to prepare the Engineering rank list 2020. The facility for submission/verification of marks online is available in the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in up to 10.09.2020,” further reads the notice.

How to check KEAM 2020 results:

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “KEAM 2020 - Candidate Portal ”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

Select the results tab

The KEAM 2020 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future reference.