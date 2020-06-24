e-paper
Home / Education / Kerala SSLC exam results to be announced on June 30, check details

Kerala SSLC exam results to be announced on June 30, check details

After the results are declared, students can check their marks online at keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

education Updated: Jun 24, 2020 21:32 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
HT Correspondent | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Kerala Class 10 or SSLC board exam results will be declared on June 30, State education department informed HT on Wednesday.

After the results are declared, students can check their marks online at keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Reportedly, over 4 lakh candidates had registered for the Kerala Class 10 examination which was held in March and May 2020. The exams were postponed from March to May due to the outbreak of Covid-19 infection in the country.

In 2019, the Kerala SSLC results were announced on May 6. This year, the results have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

