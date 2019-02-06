KMAT Kerala 2019 Admit Card released at kmatkerala.in, here are steps to download, exam date, latest update

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has released the admit card of KMAT Kerala 2019 exam on its official website. Candidates can download their KMAT admit card online at kmatkerala.in.Candidates have to login on the homepage of KMAT to download their admit card.

The exam will be conducted on February 17, 2019.

KMAT Kerala 2019: How to download

Visit the official website of KMAT Kerala at kmat.kerala.in

Key in your application number and password and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Candidates are also required to carry a photo id proof (Aadhaar ID, Voter ID, Passport, etc) on the day of the exam.

KMAT KERALA 2019 EXAM PATTERN

There will be four sections including English Language, Data interpretation and logical reasoning, quantitative aptitude and general knowledge and contemporary business scenario.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 07:46 IST