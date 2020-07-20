KVS Admissions 2020: Class 1 registration begins in Kendriya Vidyalayas, here’s direct link and how to apply

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 11:13 IST

KVS Admission 2020: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has started the online registration process for admission in Class 1 for academic session 2020-21 on its official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

The online registration for Class 1 will close on August 7 at 7pm. The registration for class 2 onwards has also started on July 20 and will close on July 25 at 4 pm if vacancies exist (in offline mode).

The first provisionally selected students list for class 1 will be released on August 11, the second list will be out on April 9 while the third list will be out on April 23 (if seats remain vacant).

The registration for admission in Class II and onward (except class Xi), subject to availability of seats, will start on August 24 while the third list will be out on August 26, if the seats remain vacant.

Declaration of provisional select list of candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats, if any (keeping the left over reserved seats blocked) will be done from August 27 to 29.

The declaration of list of class II onwards will take place on July 29 at 4 pm. Admission for class 2 onwards students will take place from July 30 to August 7.

According to the official schedule, last date of admission for all classes including class 10th is September 15.

How to apply for KVS Admission 2020:

Guardians of students can apply for KVS Admission through the online admission portal at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

Then click on the link that reads ‘Click here to register’

Read the instructions and check the box that reads “I have carefully gone through all sections and sub-sections of the instructions given above and I shall abide by all terms and conditions as per KVS admission guidelines.”

Click on ‘PROCEED’

Fill in all the required details like First, middle and last name of the child, date of birth, email ID, phone number etc. and click on ‘Register’

You will get your registration ID/Code on your SMS and email ID.

Proceed to apply for your desired Kendriya Vidyalaya, upload photo and documents by logging in

Fill in other details including, Basic information, Parents details,Choice of schools, Upload documents,Declaration and submit

Documents to be uploaded:

For admission to Std 1, certificate of proof of age in the form of a birth certificate issued by the authority competent to register births. This will include certificates from Notified Area Council / Municipality / Municipal Corporation / extract about the date of birth from records of Village Panchayat, Military Hospital and service records of Defence personnel. A scan/picture of this certificate must be uploaded on the online admission portal. The original certificate of date of birth should be produced before the Vidyalaya at the time of admission. This will be returned to the parent after verification by the Vidyalaya.

