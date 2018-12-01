KVS PGT TGT: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan admit card released at kvsangathan.nic.in

Admit card of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) 2018 online mode exam has been released on its official website. The exam will be conducted for the post of primary teacher, TGT, PRT(Music), PGT, Librarian.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 22 and 23 for recruitment in different Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country.

Candidates can download the admit card only till December 23. Check the details mentioned on the admit card. In case of discrepancies, candidates must inform the exam conducting authority and get the errors corrected.

Candidates should carry the admit card of KVS to the exam centres on the day of examination along with prescribed photo ID proofs - Aadhar card, Voter ID card, PAN card, Driving license, Passport etc. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam if they fail to produce the admit card of KVS along with the prescribed photo ID proof.

How to download admit card

Visit the official website of KVS

Fill in the login details including registration number and date of birth and captcha

Your admit card will be displayed

Download and take a print out of it.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 11:47 IST