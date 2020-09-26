Last minute preparation tips for JEE Advanced 2020

education

Updated: Sep 26, 2020

Students are eagerly waiting to face the JEE Advanced Exams scheduled, on 27th September,2020 organised by IIT Delhi. The time duration allotted to each paper remains 3 hours. aspirants are already on their toes, preparing to clear the final hurdle in their path to secure the most prestigious seat in the IIT’s. Even though it is one of the toughest entrance exams to clear, proper preparation strategies, Regular practice will help students clear the exams with ease. As the stress levels and pressure will be on the higher side among the students, yet their focus should be to effectively utilise the time left.

As per the exam pattern of JEE Advanced 2020, the examination will be a computer-based test. There are questions of multichoice type with either a single correct answer or multi correct answers. There could be comprehensions followed by two or more objective type questions with single or multi correct answers. The matrix match type questions may involve matching two columns or even three columns. The Integer type questions involve a subjective type question with the answer an integer or could be asked correct to two decimal places. Students are advised to be careful as the paper has negative marking. The preparation strategy should be built with effective time management and subject-wise planning.

The following tips will help students prepare well for the JEE Advanced 2020:

Speed and Accuracy – one of the most important aspects is rigorous practice. Aspirants are advised to practice as many problems, and questions from the previous year’s/ attempt reputed online test series for improving speed and accuracy. Both speed and accuracy matter to enhance your score with a competitive edge. As JEE is now Computer Based Test, practise of papers from reputed sources like MyPAT is advisable.

Study material & Concept Clarity – To make it to the merit list it is important to practise all problems graded in order of difficulty from single best study material to have perfect conceptual understanding and to hone analytical skills. Aspirants are also advised not to make use of calculators while solving problems. Being quick in calculations will help you to increase your speed in the JEE Advanced exam.

Cover the complete syllabus – As most of the topics would have been covered by aspirants, it is advised to thoroughly go through the complete syllabus of JEE Advanced. It is advisable to avoid selective study and to cover the entire syllabus.

Don’t Explore Anything New. It’s not time to opt for a new topic .Go through NCERT Books.

Last Minute Tips for the Exam Day:

1. Do sleep for 6 to 7 hours in the night a day before the exam.

2. Reach examination venue well in time and follow all the guidelines already released by IIT for JEE Advanced 2020.

3. Don’t forget to carry your admit card, mask & hand sanitizers as per instructions already given in the admit card.

4. Remain focussed and Don’t discuss anything with friends outside the exam centre.

5. Remember to read all the instructions on question paper carefully.

6. Solve the paper in two rounds. In the first round, Start with the subject in order of your comfort level to maximize attempted questions with not more than 45 minutes on each subject.

7. Use the last 45 minutes to solve remaining questions in the second attempt and for revision.

8. Do not spend more than a minute on any question if you find that you are not nearing a solution. Go to the next question.

9. Do not guess if you are not sure in a question with negative marks assigned to it.

10. Must attempt all questions which do not carry negative marks.

11. Remember it is the relative performance that counts, so believe in yourself and give your best shot and you will ace JEE Advanced 2020.

(Author Ramesh Batlish is a FIITJEE Expert. Views expressed here are personal.)