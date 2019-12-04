e-paper
LIC Assistant Mains admit card released, here’s the direct link to download

LIC Assistant Mains admit card has been released at licindia.in. Main exam will be conducted on December 22. Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

education Updated: Dec 04, 2019 18:27 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
LIC Assistant Main Admit Card released
LIC Assistant Main Admit Card released(LIC)
         

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has released the admit card for main exam for recruitment of Assistant. LIC had conducted the assistant prelims exam on October 30 and 31. Its result was declared on November 29. 

Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam will have to appear for its main exam. Candidates can download the admit card for LIC Assistant mains exam online at licindia.in.

Candidates can download the LIC Assistant Mains admit card from December 4 to 22, 2019. The main exam will be conducted on December 22, 2019.

Exam pattern: Main exam will be an objective test carrying 200 marks. The test will be online.The questions will be asked from various sections including general/ financial awareness, general English, quantitative aptitude, reasoning ability and computer aptitude and Hindi language. The exam will be of 2 hours 30 minutes.

How to download Assistant Mains admit card:

Visit the official website at licindia.in

Go to careers section at the bottom of the page

Click on Recruitment of Assistant

Click on ‘Next page’ tab

Click on the link provided to download the admit card

A new page will appear

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

Click here to download the admit card

