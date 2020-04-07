LNMU Vice- Chancellor falls prey to lockdown related fake viral message

education

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 09:39 IST

Vice chancellor of LN Mithila University (LNMU) fell prey to a fake message about the World Health Organisation that went viral on a social media website a couple of days ago.

The fake message claims that the lockdown could be extended to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

LNMU vice chancellor Rajesh Singh, who is holding charge here in addition to his duty as the VC of Purnea University, while forwarding the message on university’s official ‘Media Cell’ group on April 4, wrote a note: “Please see this lockdown plan as recommended by the WHO of UNO”.

The fake message also carries a timeline of phase- wise relaxation period during the proposed extended lockdown stretching upto May 25 - June 10.

Meanwhile, WHO has clarified that there is no such “protocol and procedure” for worldwide lockdown. Hence, the viral message is false. It has pinned a message on Who South East Asia twitter handle: “Messages being circulated on social media as WHO protocol for lockdown are baseless and fake.”