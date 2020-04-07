e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / LNMU Vice- Chancellor falls prey to lockdown related fake viral message

LNMU Vice- Chancellor falls prey to lockdown related fake viral message

The fake message also carries a timeline of phase- wise relaxation period during the proposed extended lockdown stretching upto May 25 - June 10.

education Updated: Apr 07, 2020 09:39 IST
Bishnu K Jha
Bishnu K Jha
Hindustan Times, Darbhanga
LNMU campus
LNMU campus(HT File)
         

Vice chancellor of LN Mithila University (LNMU) fell prey to a fake message about the World Health Organisation that went viral on a social media website a couple of days ago.

The fake message claims that the lockdown could be extended to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

LNMU vice chancellor Rajesh Singh, who is holding charge here in addition to his duty as the VC of Purnea University, while forwarding the message on university’s official ‘Media Cell’ group on April 4, wrote a note: “Please see this lockdown plan as recommended by the WHO of UNO”.

The fake message also carries a timeline of phase- wise relaxation period during the proposed extended lockdown stretching upto May 25 - June 10.

Meanwhile, WHO has clarified that there is no such “protocol and procedure” for worldwide lockdown. Hence, the viral message is false. It has pinned a message on Who South East Asia twitter handle: “Messages being circulated on social media as WHO protocol for lockdown are baseless and fake.”

top news
Covid-19: Coronavirus cases in India go up to 4,421, death toll at 114
Covid-19: Coronavirus cases in India go up to 4,421, death toll at 114
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
India partially lifts ban on hydroxychloroquine: Report
India partially lifts ban on hydroxychloroquine: Report
Delhi government steps up fight to contain coronavirus in 7 zones
Delhi government steps up fight to contain coronavirus in 7 zones
Covid-19: ‘Greatly respected’ Indian doctor dies in UK
Covid-19: ‘Greatly respected’ Indian doctor dies in UK
‘They were too scared,’ Clarke on why Aussie players ‘sucked up’ to Kohli
‘They were too scared,’ Clarke on why Aussie players ‘sucked up’ to Kohli
All you need to know about India’s first drive-through Covid-19 testing facility
All you need to know about India’s first drive-through Covid-19 testing facility
Cracker bursting breaks spell of good air in Delhi
Cracker bursting breaks spell of good air in Delhi
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News