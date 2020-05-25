e-paper
LSAT India registration date extended to June 7, check details

LSAT India registration date extended to June 7, check details

The online LSAT India will be administered on several days starting from June 14, using an online test delivery system with artificial intelligence-assisted remote proctoring to ensure the integrity and validity of the test.

education Updated: May 25, 2020 12:31 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
LSAT India . (Screengrab)
The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) on Monday announced the extension of registration for the new online LSAT India exam. Students who wish to take the online LSAT India can apply on or before June 7, 2020.

The online LSAT India will be administered on several days starting from June 14, using an online test delivery system with artificial intelligence-assisted remote proctoring to ensure the integrity and validity of the test.

After the registration, all applicants will receive communication and a mock practice test to help them be prepared for the online delivery format.

LSAT India is a single test for admission to 12 different Indian law schools.

To register for the LSAT India, or to learn more, go to discoverlaw.in.

