Home / Education / Madhya Pradesh Class 12th board exams resume from today

Madhya Pradesh Class 12th board exams resume from today

MPBSE 12th Exam 2020: Class 12th examinations of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, that were deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic, have resumed on Tuesday.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 10:57 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Bhopal
MPBSE 12th exam resumes
MPBSE 12th exam resumes
         

Class 12th examinations of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, that were deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic, have resumed on Tuesday.

MP Board Class 12th exams will be held from June 9 to June 16.

Students are being allowed to enter the examination centres after sanitising their hands and getting their temperature checked.

Speaking to ANI, Ishita, a student said, “The exam is scheduled to commence at 9:00 am. Our confidence has fallen to low levels due to a long gap. We did get time to prepare though. We are maintaining social distancing, we are not meeting any person. The result and admission process will also be delayed”.

The exam here will be held in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm.

“We are taking all precautions. We have made alternate seating arrangements for the students here. We have been directed to maintain distance while signing the sheets. Maximum 16 students are allowed to sit in one classroom,” said a teacher.

A total of eight and a half lakh children are appearing in more than 3,682 centres across the state. Candidates are appearing for the exam at 97 exam centres in Bhopal.

Seema Nigam, Examination Centre Superintendent said, “All arrangements and guidelines issued by the authorities are being followed at the examination centre here. All teachers are wearing masks and gloves and they are carrying sanitisers with them. An isolation ward has also been arranged here”.

