Maharashtra govt decides to provide 10-20% quota to medical students ready to serve govt hospitals for 5-7 years

education

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 18:06 IST

The Maharshtra government has decided to provide reservation in graduate and post-graduate medical courses to students who are willing to serve in government and civic-run hospitals from the next academic year. The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting on Monday.

If implemented, this will enable the state to deal with shortage of doctors in government hospitals and health centres in remote areas. Sanjay Mukherjee, secretary, state medical education department said, “For Bachelor in Medicine (MBBS) courses, the state has decided to keep 10% reservation for those students who agree to serve for a period of seven years. For Doctor of Medicine (MD), the post-graduation degree, there will be 20% reservation for students who are ready to serve for a period of five years.”

He said, once enrolled, a student will not be able to leave, as they would have to sign a legal bond. “Those who break the bond will lose their registration given by both the Medical Council of India (MCI) and Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC), which means they will not be able to practise in Maharashtra or any other state. A criminal case will be registered,” Mukherjee said.

To implement the decision, the state will come up with a law – The Maharashtra Designation of Certain Seats in Government and Municipal Corporations Medical Colleges Bill. This bill will have to be cleared by the state legislature and need the President’s assent, as the state wants to ensure MCI also cancels registration of doctors, who agree to serve in government hospitals but do not change their decision later.

In 2018-19, the total intake capacity for MBBS courses in the state was 3,031, which increased to 4,030 seats this year (2019-20). “The state is planning to increase intake capacity by another 1,000 seats,” said an official from the medical education department.

Currently, it is mandatory for medical students in Maharashtra to serve a one-year internship in a state-run, civic or military hospital after MBBS. Students have to pay a fine of Rs 10 lakh for MBBS and Rs 50 lakh for post-graduate courses in case they want to skip the internship.

Kalyani Dongre, state president, MARD said, “The scheme will not help. Instead, the state should make the one-year bond mandatory for students.”

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 18:05 IST