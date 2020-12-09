e-paper
Maharashtra Metro Recruitment: 139 vacancies notified for engineer, technician, station controller

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MAHA Metro) has invited online applications for supervisory and non- supervisory posts. There are a total of 139 posts. Check details here.

education Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 16:27 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MAHA Metro) has invited online applications for supervisory and non- supervisory posts. There are 86 vacancies for supervisory posts of section engineer and station controller/ train operator/ train collector and section engineer and 53 vacancies for non-supervisory posts of technician. Aspirants can apply online at mahametro.org from December 14 to January 21, 2021.

Maharahstra Metro Recruitment: Vacancy Details for Supervisory posts

Station Controller/Train Operator/Train Controller: 56 Posts

Eligibility-

Three years engineering Diploma in Electrical/ /Electronics/ Mechanical Branch from a Govt. recognized University / Institute. Knowledge of Marathi Language in all three attributes i.e. Read, Speak and write is compulsory. This is subject to verification before selection.

Section Engineer (Electrical): 04 Posts

Section Engineer (IT): 01 Post

Section Engineer (Electronics): 05 Posts

Section Engineer (Mechanical): 01 Post

Eligibility:

Four year bachelor’s degree in engineering (B.E/ B. Tech) from a Govt. recognized University / Institute in respective discipline noted against the post. Knowledge of Marathi Language in all three attributes i.e. Read, Speak and write is compulsory. This is subject to verification before selection

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 08 Posts

Junior Engineer (Electronics): 03 Posts

Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 06 Posts

Junior Engineer (Civil)- 02 Posts

Eligibility:

Three years engineering Diploma from a Govt. recognised University / Institute in respective discipline noted against the post. Knowledge of Marathi Language in all three attributes i.e. Read, Speak and write is compulsory. This will subject to verification before selection.

Check Official Notification

Maharahstra Metro Recruitment: Vacancy Details for Non-Supervisory posts

Technician (Electrical)- 23 posts

Technician Fitter -- 13 posts

Technician Civil -- 2 posts

Technician Electronics --13 posts

Technician AC and Refrigeration -- 2 posts

Eligibility:

SSC pass with ITI from NCVT/SCVT recognized Institute in Electrical/Fitter/Mason/Plumber/Electronics/Electronics Mechanic/AC & Refrigeration Trades. Working knowledge of Marathi Language is compulsory.

Check official notification

