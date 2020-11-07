e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Maharashtra teachers oppose appointment of other board experts on children’s day panel

Maharashtra teachers oppose appointment of other board experts on children’s day panel

Several teachers in Maharashtra have objected to the state education department’s decision to appoint teachers from non state board schools on the selection committee for competitions organised as part of the Children’s Day celebrations.

education Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 16:35 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Representative
Representative
         

Several teachers in Maharashtra have objected to the state education department’s decision to appoint teachers from non state board schools on the selection committee for competitions organised as part of the Children’s Day celebrations.

Ahead of Childrens’ Day on November 14, the state education department has asked schools across Maharahtra to celebrate Childrens’ week between November 8 and 14.

As part of the initiative, schools have to conduct various activities and have to upload photographs of celebrations conducted online. During the week, various competitions essay writing, elocution, video making etc. will be organized for students by the schools. The education department has also announced prizes in each category for students between Classes 1 and 12.

As per the circular issued by the department on October 30, the selection committee for giving prizes in these competitions should consist of teachers and principals from CBSE, ICSE or IB schools.

Angry over the circular, teachers associations have now written to the department to withdraw the rule. “It is really unfair that to judge competitions which would see a participation of state board students, the department needs experts from other boards. There are nearly five lakh teachers in Marathi schools across the state and this is an insult to all of them,” said Anil Bornare of the BJP Teachers’ Cell.

Officials from the education department did not respond to calls and messages.

Experts have now demanded an immediate withdrawal of the norm. “The department should instead appoint teachers from state schools,” said the principal of a school in Pune.

top news
Exit polls to trickle in shortly as last phase voting in Bihar to end soon
Exit polls to trickle in shortly as last phase voting in Bihar to end soon
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
Bihar exit poll live: Will it be a repeat for NDA or grand alliance’s turn?
Bihar exit poll live: Will it be a repeat for NDA or grand alliance’s turn?
‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi congratulates Isro over launch of EOS-01
‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi congratulates Isro over launch of EOS-01
Estimated GST shortfall could shrink after green shoots on revenue front
Estimated GST shortfall could shrink after green shoots on revenue front
Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9
Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9
ISRO launches PSLV C-49 carrying EOS-01, 9 other satellites
ISRO launches PSLV C-49 carrying EOS-01, 9 other satellites
Watch: Kamal Haasan turns 66, greets fans outside his residence in Chennai
Watch: Kamal Haasan turns 66, greets fans outside his residence in Chennai
trending topics
Bihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In