Mandatory for teachers to attend Child Rights and Protection training: Maharashtra education dept

The Maharashtra education department has made it mandatory for teachers across the state to attend a three-day-long training on Child Rights and Protection in order to create awareness about child rights in respective schools.

education Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 11:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
         

The training is being held between October 20 and 22 and schools have been asked to ensure 100% attendance of its teachers. ‘Ensuring the physical and psychological well being of the children is the responsibility of the state government.

Teachers have to ensure that the rights of students are protected and should spread the word in their respective schools,’ says the circular issued by the education department last week.

On the first day of training however, teachers reported several glitches in attending the training. “Many were not able to register themselves despite trying multiple times. Even the video link which was given to teachers did not work and teachers had a tough time,” said Uday Nare, teacher at Hansraj Morarji Public School in Andheri. An official from the education department said, “The training saw a good attendance from teachers. those who missed it can watch the video later.”

Teachers urged the department to come up with ways of reaching out to students who had poor or no internet access. “Right to Education is the biggest right of the student and when students are not able to join online learning, it is a big violation of their right. We hope that the department addresses this issue,” said a teacher from a suburban school.

