MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020: Meghalaya 12th results for arts stream declared at mbose.in

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 10:05 IST

MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tura on Monday announced the results of the HSSLC examinations 2020 (Arts) streams on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the MBOSE class 12th arts examination can check their results online at mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, jagranjosh.com, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha, and results.shiksha.

Here’s direct link to check MBOSE HSSLC arts results

How to check Meghalaya 12th Board Result 2020:

Visit the official website of Meghalaya Board at mbose.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab at the top

Click on the Arts stream link

Click on ‘Download certificate’

Key in your credentials and login

The MBOSE HSSLC Arts result 2020 will appear on the display screen

Download the results and take its print out for future references.

Earlier this month, MBOSE declared class 12 results for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams on its official website.This year, around 3,615 students from Science stream and 2203 from Commerce stream appeared in the Meghalaya Board examinations. The MBOSE class 12th exam 2020 began on March 2. There were 12 candidates in the Vocational stream.