e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020: Meghalaya 12th results for arts stream declared at mbose.in

MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020: Meghalaya 12th results for arts stream declared at mbose.in

MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020: Students who have appeared in the MBOSE class 12th arts examination can check their results online at mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, jagranjosh.com, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha, and results.shiksha.

education Updated: Jul 13, 2020 10:05 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020.
MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020.(HT file)
         

MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tura on Monday announced the results of the HSSLC examinations 2020 (Arts) streams on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the MBOSE class 12th arts examination can check their results online at mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, jagranjosh.com, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha, and results.shiksha.

Here’s direct link to check MBOSE HSSLC arts results

How to check Meghalaya 12th Board Result 2020:

Visit the official website of Meghalaya Board at mbose.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab at the top

Click on the Arts stream link

Click on ‘Download certificate’

Key in your credentials and login

The MBOSE HSSLC Arts result 2020 will appear on the display screen

Download the results and take its print out for future references.

Earlier this month, MBOSE declared class 12 results for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams on its official website.This year, around 3,615 students from Science stream and 2203 from Commerce stream appeared in the Meghalaya Board examinations. The MBOSE class 12th exam 2020 began on March 2. There were 12 candidates in the Vocational stream.

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot not joining BJP, says his aide amid turmoil in Rajasthan Congress
Sachin Pilot not joining BJP, says his aide amid turmoil in Rajasthan Congress
LIVE: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally nearing 14,000, 616 new cases reported
LIVE: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally nearing 14,000, 616 new cases reported
US UAV, Israeli loitering bombs as Indian infantry gets lethal
US UAV, Israeli loitering bombs as Indian infantry gets lethal
28,701 new Covid-19 cases, 500 deaths take India’s tally beyond 8.78 lakh
28,701 new Covid-19 cases, 500 deaths take India’s tally beyond 8.78 lakh
Rajasthan Cong issues whip before legislature party meeting, claims support of 109 MLAs
Rajasthan Cong issues whip before legislature party meeting, claims support of 109 MLAs
‘If you poked Ganguly, you were going to get it back’: Graeme Smith
‘If you poked Ganguly, you were going to get it back’: Graeme Smith
Kia Motors unveils fresh interiors for Carnival MPV, takes luxury a notch up
Kia Motors unveils fresh interiors for Carnival MPV, takes luxury a notch up
HT Salutes: Burdwan cop who turned messiah to help the needy with ration
HT Salutes: Burdwan cop who turned messiah to help the needy with ration
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In