MCL Recruitment 2020: Last date for reporting extended for Deputy Surveyor vacancies

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 13:10 IST

In view of the extension of the coronavirus lockdown, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) on Thursday extended the last date of reporting for the recruitment of Dy. Surveyor till May 11. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on its official website.

“ In continuation to earlier notice Ref.No.139 dated.03/04/2020 and taking into account the lockdown extension declared by Govt, of India, the last date for joining of Dy. Surveyor T&S Gr.C against advertisement Ref.No.282 dated.01/12/2018 is hereby extended up to May 11,” reads the official notice.

However, candidates must note that all other terms and conditions of the recruitment shall remain unchanged.