MDSU BA Part 2 result declared, here’s direct link to check

Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU), Ajmer has declared the result for BA Part II exam 2019. Students can check the BA part II exam results on the official website of MDSU at mdsuajmer.ac.in.

Candidates need to click on the examination link on the top nav bar and go to the examination portal to check the results. You may need to click on the link a few times to get the desired page. After reaching on this page proceed as explained below.

Steps to check the MDSU Part 2 Results:

After visiting the examination portal, click on the link for BA Part II exam 2019 result

Click on the link for exam result

Select UG and BA Part II exam result from the drop down and click on proceed for result

Select how u want to check result and proceed accordingly

The result will be displayed on the screen

Check your result and take a printout of the same

Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University Ajmer is a prominent affiliating university in the state of Rajasthan. Established on August 1, 1987, after the bifurcation of the University of Rajasthan, the University was positioned as a University for Colleges.

Today, the University offers 147 programs of learning including 1 Certificate, 7 Diploma, 1 Advanced Diploma, 23 graduate degree, 2 PG Certificate, 15 PG Diploma, 3 Advanced PG Diploma, 51 PG degree, 14 M. Phil. and 30 Ph.D. programs. At the teaching departments of the University campus 63 academic programs viz. 11 Ph.D.7 M. Phil., 30 postgraduate degrees, 3 Advanced PG Diploma, 6 PG Diploma, 2 PG Certificate, 2 graduate degrees, 1 diploma and 1 certificate are being offered at currently.

