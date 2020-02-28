e-paper
Melania Trump tweets videos, pics of 'inspiring' Happiness Curriculum and Reading Classroom

Melania Trump tweets videos, pics of ‘inspiring’ Happiness Curriculum and Reading Classroom

First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) Melania Trump on Thursday tweeted a series of pictures and videos of her visit to Sarvodaya School in Delhi to attend happiness curriculum on February 25. Watch photos and videos here.

education Updated: Feb 28, 2020 14:07 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
FLOTUS Melania Trump interacting with students of a Delhi govt school
FLOTUS Melania Trump interacting with students of a Delhi govt school(Twitter/ FLOTUS)
         

First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) Melania Trump on Thursday tweeted a series of pictures and videos of her visit to Sarvodaya School in Delhi to attend happiness curriculum on February 25.

In her tweet she wrote, “I was inspired by the “Reading Classroom” & “Happiness Curriculum” programs at Sarvodaya School in New Delhi. Wonderful to see the principles of #BeBest are not just limited to the U.S., and can be found throughout the world.“ She also tweeted various pictures of her visit to the school.

 

The happiness curriculum was introduced by Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party government in all its schools in July 2018. The curriculum includes meditation, storytelling, other activities aimed at de-stressing students, and question-answer sessions.

Read More: Understanding ‘happiness curriculum’ as Melania Trump visits Delhi govt school

The students of Sarvodaya School in Motibagh mainly from class 4 to 6 welcomed FLOTUS with Tilak and Aarti. The students also performed Rajasthani and Punjabi folk dances, yoga and much more.

“Thank you Sarvodaya School for welcoming me with the lovely Tilak & Aarti tradition!” she tweeted. Replying to the tweet, a teacher of the Delhi government school Manu Gulati wrote, “ Your visit left us with a new dream, a new energy, a new passion & a new hope...the day is not far when education as a powerful tool would make each child happy, confident, kind, compassionate & resilient#DelhiGovtSchool students love you @FLOTUS”.

 

Melania Trump also tweeted a video of her visit to the school in which she is seen having a fun time with the students.

 

Moreover, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra group tweeted a video of a Sardar kid dancing to the beats of Bhangra in front of the FLOTUS. He wrote, “In a world burdened by natural calamities, trade battles, social upheavals & pandemics, this viral clip showing a child’s unrestrained enthusiasm is a breath of fresh air. He didn’t give a hoot about the celebrity in front & the nervous secret service agent behind! Balle balle!”

The school teacher Manu Gulati also retweeted the video and wrote, “

That’s the confidence our #DelhiGovtSchool students possess now.They have started living and loving their life. Dancing in the presence of Mrs Melania Trump. Smiling face with smiling eyesSmiling face with smiling eyes @FLOTUS ...Please come soon. Our students are missing you.”

 

Replying to the teacher, FLOTUS then appreciated her for being an excellent example and passionate mentor to the kids. She wrote , “It is wonderful to see the happiness and confidence your students possess. Thank you for being an excellent example and passionate mentor to them! #BeBest”

 

