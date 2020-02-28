Melania Trump tweets videos, pics of ‘inspiring’ Happiness Curriculum and Reading Classroom

education

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 14:07 IST

First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) Melania Trump on Thursday tweeted a series of pictures and videos of her visit to Sarvodaya School in Delhi to attend happiness curriculum on February 25.

In her tweet she wrote, “I was inspired by the “Reading Classroom” & “Happiness Curriculum” programs at Sarvodaya School in New Delhi. Wonderful to see the principles of #BeBest are not just limited to the U.S., and can be found throughout the world.“ She also tweeted various pictures of her visit to the school.

I was inspired by the "Reading Classroom" & "Happiness Curriculum" programs at Sarvodaya School in New Delhi. Wonderful to see the principles of #BeBest are not just limited to the U.S., and can be found throughout the world. pic.twitter.com/IJ0dgYhLVy — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 27, 2020

The happiness curriculum was introduced by Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party government in all its schools in July 2018. The curriculum includes meditation, storytelling, other activities aimed at de-stressing students, and question-answer sessions.

The students of Sarvodaya School in Motibagh mainly from class 4 to 6 welcomed FLOTUS with Tilak and Aarti. The students also performed Rajasthani and Punjabi folk dances, yoga and much more.

“Thank you Sarvodaya School for welcoming me with the lovely Tilak & Aarti tradition!” she tweeted. Replying to the tweet, a teacher of the Delhi government school Manu Gulati wrote, “ Your visit left us with a new dream, a new energy, a new passion & a new hope...the day is not far when education as a powerful tool would make each child happy, confident, kind, compassionate & resilient#DelhiGovtSchool students love you @FLOTUS”.

That the day is not far when education as a powerful tool would make each child happy, confident, kind, compassionate & resilient#DelhiGovtSchool students love you @FLOTUS.#BeBest😊#Happiness😊 https://t.co/6JX3EuqETi — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) February 27, 2020

Melania Trump also tweeted a video of her visit to the school in which she is seen having a fun time with the students.

Unforgettable afternoon at the Sarvodaya School in New Delhi! It was an honor to be surrounded by extraordinary students and faculty. Thank you for the warm welcome! #BeBest pic.twitter.com/vza9ZMMOOV — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 27, 2020

Moreover, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra group tweeted a video of a Sardar kid dancing to the beats of Bhangra in front of the FLOTUS. He wrote, “In a world burdened by natural calamities, trade battles, social upheavals & pandemics, this viral clip showing a child’s unrestrained enthusiasm is a breath of fresh air. He didn’t give a hoot about the celebrity in front & the nervous secret service agent behind! Balle balle!”

Dancing in the presence of Mrs Melania Trump. 😊😊@FLOTUS...Please come soon. Our students are missing you. 🤗🥰 https://t.co/tGH1QSOeX0 — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) February 26, 2020

Replying to the teacher, FLOTUS then appreciated her for being an excellent example and passionate mentor to the kids. She wrote , “It is wonderful to see the happiness and confidence your students possess. Thank you for being an excellent example and passionate mentor to them! #BeBest”