MHT CET PCM Answer Key 2025 Live: Maharashtra CET answer keys today at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET PCM Answer Key 2025 Live Updates: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) Maharashtra will release the MHT CET answer key for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group today, May 22. When released, candidates can check the MHT CET answer key at cetcell.mahacet.org. Along with the answer key, the CET Cell will also release the Maharashtra CET PCM question papers and candidates' responses. ...Read More

If a candidate has an objection against any question in the question paper, s/he can submit it through the candidate's login on the payment of a non-refundable fee of ₹1,000 per question. The last date is May 24.

The MHT CET (PCB Group) examination was conducted from April 9 to April 17 (except April 10 and 14, 2025) and the MHT CET (PCM Group) exam was held from April 19 to April 27, 2025 (except April 24, 2025).

The examination was held in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon, and 2 pm to 5 pm, at various centres across Maharashtra and outside in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The MHT-CET 2025 was held using multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each. The questions were based on the syllabus of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Maharashtra. Approximately 20 per cent of the weightage was given to Class 11 curriculum and 80 per cent to Class 12.