Mixed reactions to CBSE class 10, 12 board exam schedule

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 22:19 IST

New Delhi: Principals, parents, and students across the national capital had mixed reactions to the announcement of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducting class 10 and 12 exams between May and June 2021. While many of them said there will be sufficient time for preparation, some believe that exams should be held only after conducting “face-to-face” classes for at least one or two months.

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday announced that CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams will be conducted between May 4, 2021, and June 10, 2021. The practical examination will begin on March 1 and the results will be announced by July 15, 2021.

CBSE board examinations are conducted between February and March every year. However, this year due to the closure of schools in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the examination dates have been extended. Schools were shut in March and classes were being held virtually to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease. School reopened but only partially in some states in October.

Many principals said the decision of conducting exams in May will give enough time to teachers and students to complete the syllabus. Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, said, “The schedule announced is balanced. It’s not very early and not too late. It’s convenient for students who could not study during the early days of the pandemic period. They have got enough time to cover the syllabus now.”

Tania Joshi, principal of Indian School, said, “The dates announced by the ministry are practical since we are on the way to get a Covid-19 vaccine soon. Students were living in constant dilemma amid rumours that exams might not be held. This announcement has put an end to all the rumours.”

Arianna Vohra, 15, a class 10 student at Delhi Public School in Vasant Kunj, said, “We are really happy that the CBSE exams will now be held in May instead of March. None of us was prepared for March exams this year because of the pandemic situation.”

Meanwhile, some school principals expressed concerns over the practical exam dates. Head of school at Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya, Rohini, Awadesh Kumar Jha said, “The schools are shut since March and students are completely dependent on virtual learning. There have been no practical classes as of now. It won’t be possible to conduct practical exams without holding classes. The exams should be conducted at least after one or two months of regular face-to-face classes.”

Dr Devindar, principal of Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya (SBV) in Rouse Avenue said, “We have not met our students in person since March. We have only tested students with objective type questions in online mode as of now. However, the board exams will be in subjective format. We need some more months to resume virtual classes and take physical pre-boards before our students can actually appear in board exams.”

Surendra Kumar, the father of a class 12 student at a government school in Rohini, said, “My son could not take online classes till September because we did not have a smartphone. I somehow managed to buy one after which his studies began. Now, he is trying to cope up with the loss. It would have been better for him if the exams were scheduled from mid-June.”

The All India Parents Association, meanwhile, said the board should further reduce the syllabus for both class 10 and 12 students. The board had in July rationed the syllabus by 30%. “We welcome the Central government’s decision to start CBSE class 10 and 12 exams from May. However, the CBSE should further reduce the syllabus by 20% enabling students to take examinations on 50% syllabus only,” the association said in a statement.