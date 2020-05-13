Mizoram Board 10th result 2020 toppers list: Out of 19 toppers, 8 are from St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School

education

Updated: May 13, 2020 14:52 IST

Mizoram Board 10th result 2020 toppers list: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Wednesday declared the Mizoram Board Class 10 Result 2020 on its official website. Out of 19 students, whose names figured in the merit list, 8 are from ST. Paul’S Higher secondary school, Aizawl.

MBSE conducted the class 10th exams from February 17 to March 3, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. The practical exams were conducted from February 4 to 11, 2020.

In class 10th, Lalhlimpuii, Simon Lalremsiama, and Singokhai Chozah secured the top rank. They have scored 476 marks out of 500, which is 95.2% each. While, C Vanlalruatfeli secured the second position with 475, which is 95%. The third position was secured by C.R.Lalromawia, who scored 473 marks, which is 94.6%.

Here’s the topper list: