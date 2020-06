MMRDA Mumbai Recruitment 2020: Apply now for 110 non- executive posts

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 16:59 IST

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Mumbai, Maharashtra has invited online application for recruitment against various non- executive posts of technician, train operator, junior engineering, helper etc. The last date to apply for the post is July 27. Aspirant can apply online at mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in. There are a total of 110 vacancies. The process of selection includes a written test followed by document verification and personal interview.

Details of post and eligibility:

Technician-I - Candidate should have done ITI/NCVT/SCVT in Electrical/Electrician/Wireman/Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning/Mechanic/Electrician (Power Distribution)/Fitter HT, LT equipment and Cable Jointing/Electronics Mechanic Trade

Technician (Civil)-I - Candidate should have done ITI/NCVT/SCVT in Civil Engineering Assistant/Building Maintenance/Constriction & Wood Working/Fitter/Welder/Machinist (Grinder)/Mason/Plumber trade

Technician (Civil)-II - Candidate should have done ITI/NCVT/SCVT in Civil Engineering Assistant/Building Maintenance/Construction & Wood Working/Fitter/Welder/Machinist (Grinder)/Mason/Plumber Trade

Technician (S&T)-I - Candidate should have done ITI/SCVT/NCVT in Electronics/Electronics Mechanic/Mechanic/Information Technology/Information Communication Technology System Maintenance/etc

Technician (S&T)-II -Candidate should have done ITI/SCVT/NCVT in Electronics/Electronics Mechanic/Mechanic/Information Technology/Information Communication Technology System Maintenance/etc

Technician (E&M) – I - Candidate should have done ITI/SCVT/NCVT in Electrical/Electrician/Wireman/Electrician (Power Distribution)/Fitter HT, LT equivalent and Cable Jointing/Electronics Mechanic/Fitter/Welder/Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Trade

Technician (E&M)-II -- Candidate should have done ITI/SCVT/NCVT in Electrical/Electrician/Wireman/Electrician (Power Distribution)/Fitter HT, LT equivalent and Cable Jointing/Electronics Mechanic/Fitter/Welder/Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Trade

Train Operator (Shunting) -- Candidate should have a Degree/Diploma in Engineering in Electrical/Electronic/Electronics & Telecommunication

Junior Engineer (Store) - Candidate should have a Degree/Diploma in Engineering in Electrical/Electronic/Electronics & Telecommunication

Traffic Controller--- Candidate should have a Degree/Diploma in Engineering in Electrical/Electronic/Electronics & Telecommunication

Helper -- Candidate should have done ITI/NCVT/SCVT in any trade

Click here to apply online

Click here for official notification