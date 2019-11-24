e-paper
MNNIT Allahabad increases BTech, MTech seats by 14%

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology has increased its BTech and MTech seats by 14%.

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 09:38 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology has increased its BTech and MTech seats by 14%. The increase will come in to effect from 2020-21 academic session, informed institute officials.

The step, introduced in light of central government’s decision to implement 10% reservation for students belonging to economically weaker section (EWS) of society, means that the 2020-21 session would witness MNNIT taking admission of 1018 students in its BTech courses instead of this year (2019-20) intake of 901 students and 595 students in its MTech courses as against 528 students in 2019-20, said Ashutosh Upadhyay, faculty in-charge (admissions).

He said the proposal would be put before MNNIT’s Senate— the apex decision-making body of the institute— for a final go ahead and then the report would be sent to Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), set up by Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to over 100 institutes, including 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and many Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs), for 2020-21 session.Officials share that to ensure a 10% reservation, institutes’ need to increase seats by 25% so that the balance between different categories as per norms does not get disturbed.

For this, MNNIT had increased BTech seats by 11% in 2019-20 session. This is the reason why this year 901 students were admitted in BTech instead of the base admission figure of 814. Similarly at the MTech level also, against base admission capacity of 475, this session had witnessed admission of 528 students, officials said. Candidates get admission in NITs, including MNNIT-Prayagraj, through JEE (Mains) and the next edition of the (JEE) is set to be held between January 6 and 11, 2020.

