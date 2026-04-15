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    MP Board 10th Result 2026: Pratibha Singh Solanki tops MPBSE 10th Result with 499/500 | Check toppers list

    For the MP Board Class 10 result, Pratibha Singh Solanki from Panna district has secured the first rank in the state by obtaining 499 out of 500 marks.

    Published on: Apr 15, 2026 1:13 PM IST
    Reported by Shruti TomarEdited by HT News Desk
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    The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the Class 10th Result for the 2026 examinations on Wednesday. Along with the result, the state board has also released the list of toppers.

    For the MP Board Class 10 result, Pratibha Singh Solanki from Panna district has secured the first rank in the state by obtaining 499 out of 500 marks. (Unsplash/Representational)
    For the MP Board Class 10 result, Pratibha Singh Solanki from Panna district has secured the first rank in the state by obtaining 499 out of 500 marks. (Unsplash/Representational)

    For the MP Board Class 10 result, Pratibha Singh Solanki from Panna district has secured the first rank in the state by obtaining 499 out of 500 marks. Track MP Board Results 2026 here

    As per the official list released by the board, Amay Gupta and Akshara Chaudhary have secured the second position with 498 marks. Meanwhile, seven students have bagged the third position with 497 marks.

    MP Board 10th Result 2026: Check MPBSE Class 10 toppers list

    RankStudent NameMarks
    1Pratibha Singh Solanki499
    2Amay Gupta498
    2Akshara Chaudhary498
    3Himanshi Dhakad497
    3Shivam Bopche497
    3Yogendra Singh Parmar497
    3Nikita Farkose497
    3Avneesh Kumar Nai497
    3Arjun Singh Rajput497
    3Ananya Verma497
    4Shreya Jain496
    4Rashmi Gadari496
    4Anuj Pushpad496
    4Suhani Bhadoria496
    4Anmol Goyal496
    4Naman Patel496
    4Priyanka Yadav496
    4Uday Mishra496
    4Khushi Rajput496
    4Bhuvi Bisen496
    4Shruti Pandey496
    4Shraddha Mishra496

    Check MP Board Result for Class 10 on HT Portal

    Based on the merit list released for the High School Certification examination, a total of 17 students have secured the fifth position, 33 students at sixth, 79 students have bagged the seventh position and over 35 students have placed eighth.

    This year, 73.42 per cent of regular students have passed the MPBSE Class 10th Board Exam.

    With the result now declared, the state board added that the girls have once again outperformed the boys in the Class 10th Result. The pass percentage of girls stands at 77.52 per cent, while boys recorded 69.31 per cent.

    A total of 378 students have secured places on the merit list, including 235 girls and 143 boys.

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    Home/Education/MP Board 10th Result 2026: Pratibha Singh Solanki Tops MPBSE 10th Result With 499/500 | Check Toppers List
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