LIVE BLOG

​Mumbai FYJC 1st merit list 2019 LIVE Updates: NM Vile Parle cut-off highest for Commerce at 93.6%

Mumbai FYJC admissions 2019 Live Updates: First general merit list for FYJC admissions in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will be released after 5.30pm on Friday, July 12.

By Ankita Bhatkhande and Nandini | Jul 12, 2019 17:55 IST
highlights

Mumbai FYJC: The First general merit list for first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will be released after 5.30 pm on Friday, July 12.

This year 98 colleges in MMR will have 5% additional seats for science and 8% for arts and commerce after the state board recorded a dip in the results. The number of applicants with a score of 90% and above dipped from 16,462 in 2018 to 16,188 this year.

“Students can log in to the admission website to find the colleges allotted to them. Those who wish to take admission in the college allotted to them can click on the ‘proceed to admission’ button. Students who have been allotted the college of their first preference will have to take admission there and will be out of the regular rounds after this,” said an official.

Around 2.11 lakh students submitted online applications for seats this year as opposed to 2.31 lakh students in 2018. Of these, 1.85 lakh students will be eligible for admissions in the general admission rounds that start today. There are 3.19 lakh seats across 849 junior colleges in the MMR.

05:55 PM IST

FYJC Seats in MMR 2019

Arts 37071

Science 102409

Commerce 174046

HSVC 5660

TOTAL -- 319186

05:36 PM IST

Father Agnel Vashi cut-off highest at 93.4% for Science streams

Science

Father Agnel Vashi 93.4%

Ruia 91%

Vaze 91.2%

05:34 PM IST

Mumbai FYJC first cut-off list for  Commerce stream out

Commerce

NM Vile Parle 93.6%

VG Vaze Mulund 90.2%

RA Podar 92.8%

05:32 PM IST

Mumbai FYJC cut-off list for Arts stream out

Arts

St Xavier’s Fort -94%

Jai Hind Churchgate 90.8%

Mithibai Vile Parle 86.6%

Ruia College Matunga 92.6%

05:18 PM IST

Over 1.8 lakh candidates had applied for FYJC admissions 2019

Total applied 185318

Total alloted 134467

Preference wise allotments

First preference 48872

Second preferences 22457

Third preference 15390

05:14 PM IST

98 colleges in MMR will have 5% additional seats for Science

This year 98 colleges in MMR will have 5% additional seats for science and 8% for arts and commerce after the state board recorded a dip in the results

05:11 PM IST

Mumbai FYJC first merit list to be out soon

The first merit list for first year junior college (FYJC) for Mumbai Metropolitan Regions (MMR) will be out soon.

trending topics