​Mumbai FYJC 1st merit list 2019 LIVE Updates: NM Vile Parle cut-off highest for Commerce at 93.6%

Mumbai FYJC: The First general merit list for first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will be released after 5.30 pm on Friday, July 12. This year 98 colleges in MMR will have 5% additional seats for science and 8% for arts and commerce after the state board recorded a dip in the results. The number of applicants with a score of 90% and above dipped from 16,462 in 2018 to 16,188 this year.“Students can log in to the admission website to find the colleges allotted to them. Those who wish to take admission in the college allotted to them can click on the ‘proceed to admission’ button. Students who have been allotted the college of their first preference will have to take admission there and will be out of the regular rounds after this,” said an official.Around 2.11 lakh students submitted online applications for seats this year as opposed to 2.31 lakh students in 2018. Of these, 1.85 lakh students will be eligible for admissions in the general admission rounds that start today. There are 3.19 lakh seats across 849 junior colleges in the MMR.