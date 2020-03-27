NEET UG 2020 postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

education

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 20:26 IST

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 has been postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country, The Ministry of Human Resource Development has postponed the medical entrance test.

“Since Parents and Students have to travel to different examination centres, to avoid any inconvenience to them, I have directed National Testing Agency @DG_NTA to postpone NEET (UG) 2020 and JEE(Main) till last week of May,” HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted.

An official present at the NTA inquiry desk informed HT on Thursday that the admit card for NEET 2020 will not be released as scheduled due to coronavirus disease outbreak in India. The NEET admit card was scheduled to be released on Friday, March 27.

According to the information Bulletin, NEET 2020 was scheduled to be held on May 3 and the result of the examination was to be declared on June 4.

NEET entrance test is held for admissions to the UG medical and dental courses in institutes recognised by the Medical Council of India.