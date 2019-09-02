NVS Recruitment 2019: Schedule for PGTs, TGTs and other exams released, admit cards shortly

education

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 16:51 IST

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the exam schedule for the recruitment exam (Computer Based Test) for the post of assistant commissioner, PGTs, TGTs, legal assistant, female staff nurse, catering assistant and lower division clerk in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas or Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

The exam will start September 16 and will continue until September 20. The detailed schedule is given in the box below:

NVS has also released shift timings for the exams which can be checked in the box below:

The admit cards of the exam will be released shortly on the NVS website navodaya.gov.in and nvsrect2019.org. The e-admit card link will be sent at the registered email ids of the candidates. The admit cards will not be sent to candidates by post.

In case their is any discrepancy in the admit card, candidates must report the matter to the facilitation centre on September 15 (between 10am and 2pm). The details about the facilitation centre will be made available on the NVS website.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in written examination /Computer Based Test (CBT) and interview.

Details of vacancy:

Assistant commissioner- 5 posts, Post Graduate Teachers (PGT)- 430 posts, Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT)- 1154 posts, Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Group-B)- 564 posts, Female Staff Nurse (Group B)- 55 posts, Legal Assistant (Group C) -- 01 post, Catering Assistant (Group C)- 26 posts, Lower Division Clerk (Group C) - 135 posts.

