NVS Recruitment 2019: Principal recruitment results declared by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

education

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 16:40 IST

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has declared the result of the recruirtment exam for principal recruitment exam on June 11 and the interview conducted on August 20, 21 and 23, 2019. NVS principal result can be checked online at the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

NVS had conducted computer-based test (CBT) for recruitment of both, principal and PGTs from June 10 to 13 followed by interview.

NVS had notified for 2300 vacancies for the following posts- Assistant commissioner, PGTs, TGTs, Miscellaneous category posts, Teacher & female staff nurse and lastly Legal assistant, catering assistant and lower division clerk.

How to check NVS PGT, principal result 2019:

Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in

On the side bar click on Recruitment tab

Chose- ‘Results’ option under the drop down list

Click on the link that reads- “CML (CBT + Interview) and Roll Number wise Result of CBT for the Post of Principal w.r.t. Advertisement Published in Employment News Dated: 12 - 18 January, 2019”

A PDF file will open carrying the roll numbers of qualified candidates.

Here’s the direct link to check merit list

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 16:39 IST